CTP appoints Gijs Klomp as Head of Business Development in Romania

CTP, a top 5 European industrial property developer, has expanded its Romanian team with the appointment of Gijs Klomp as the new Head of Business Development.

Klomp brings extensive knowledge of the industrial real estate market in Romania, where CTP owns and manages 1.5 million sqm of logistics and industrial spaces. His main task in his new role will be expanding CTP’s local portfolio to over 2 million sqm by the end of 2021.

"Gijs is a hardworker with 20 years and investment transactions worth over EUR 2 billion under his belt. I’m very excited to have a leader of his caliber join CTP to help us expand our business in Romania, our fastest growing market," said Remon Vos, CEO of CTP.

Gijs Klomp graduated in real estate management at the Eindhoven University of Technology. He has held various senior positions across CEE both on the transactional and asset management side at ING Real Estate Invest Management, JLL, CBRE and NEPI Rockcastle. Before joining CTP, he held the position of Head of Investment Properties in CBRE Romania.

CTP is the largest industrial property developer in CEE with 6.3 million sqm of logistics space across seven countries.

