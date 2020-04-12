Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Justice

Romanian magistrates’ body CSM elects new leadership

04 December 2020
Judge Bogdan Mateescu is the new president of Romania's Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), while prosecutor Florin Deac has been appointed vice president.

Mateescu won the contest after defeating Evelina Oprina, a judge seen as close to Lia Savonea - one of the most controversial presidents of the CSM and a supporter of the equally controversial special section for the investigation of magistrates (SIIJ), Radio Europa Libera Romania reported. The two will lead the council for a year.

In July 2019, the High Court (ICCJ) admitted a request of the SIIJ to reopen the investigation in a case involving judge Bogdan Mateescu, a member of the CSM at that time, which had been closed in 2018 of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA).

The case reopened by the ICCJ at the request of SIIJ concerns the complaint of two Social Democrat (PSD) members from Govora against CSM judge Bogdan Mateescu, former president of the Râmnicu Vâlcea Court, his father - mayor in Govora - Mihai Mateescu, and a former National Liberal Party (PNL) senator, Marin Cotescu. The complaint concerns alleged corruption offenses committed by the judge and his father.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

