Romanian cold cuts producer Cris-Tim reports 53% net profit increase in Q1

Cris-Tim Family Holding (BVB: CFH), a producer of cold cuts and ready meals, reported revenues of RON 268.8 million for Q1 2026, a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

The performance was driven by continued growth across the company’s core business segments, with cold cuts advancing by 8% YoY and ready meals increasing by 3% YoY, despite the seasonally softer profile of the first quarter, the company said.

Profitability grew at a significantly faster pace than revenues, with EBITDA rising by 30% YoY to RON 50.7 million and net profit increasing by 53% YoY to RON 30.9 million.

The cold cuts segment remained the company’s largest revenue contributor in Q1 2026, generating RON 235.6 million, up 8% YoY, and accounting for approximately 88% of total revenues. Growth was supported by higher sales volumes, which increased by 8% YoY, while the average selling price per ton remained broadly stable compared to Q1 2025.

The Cris-Tim brand remained the backbone of the segment, generating revenues of RON 166.7 million, up 6% YoY, benefiting from its strong market positioning, national reach, and consistent consumer loyalty. Matache Măcelaru delivered a 14% YoY increase, reaching RON 34.2 million, reflecting growing consumer interest in traditional and higher-value-added products. Other brands within the cold cuts portfolio generated RON 34.7 million, up 9% YoY, driven by the positive evolution of both owned brands and private label production. The segment’s EBITDA reached RON 41.6 million in Q1 2026, marking a 31% YoY increase and confirming cold cuts as the main profitability driver for Cris-Tim, according to the company.

The ready meals segment generated revenues of RON 29.4 million in Q1 2026, up 3% YoY, and accounted for approximately 11% of total revenues. The segment’s performance was supported by sustained demand for convenience-oriented products. Bunătăți generated revenues of RON 17.9 million in Q1 2026, remaining broadly stable compared to the same period of last year, with a 1% YoY increase, while other brands within the ready meals portfolio advanced by 8% YoY, reaching RON 11.4 million, supported by expanded listings in modern retail networks and a broader product offering across the prepared meals category. Ready meals contributed EBITDA of RON 8.3 million in Q1 2026, up 26% YoY.

EBITDA increased by 30% YoY to RON 50.7 million in Q1 2026, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 18.9%, compared to 15.6% in Q1 2025. The margin improvement was driven by better procurement terms, a more efficient production cost base, and operating leverage generated by higher volumes. Profit before tax reached RON 37.4 million, up 56% YoY, while net profit rose by 53% YoY to RON 30.9 million, with the net profit margin improving from 8.0% to 11.5% in Q1 2026.

For 2026, Cris-Tim has planned a CAPEX budget of approximately RON 226.8 million, representing the largest annual investment program in the company’s history, it said. Of this amount, RON 175 million will be allocated to the Investalim project, which targets the development of new industrial and logistics infrastructure in Filipeștii de Pădure, while RON 51 million is planned for operational modernization and complementary industrial and logistics investments.

“The significant improvement in EBITDA and net profit margins reflects the resilience of our integrated business model, the strength of our brands, and the operational discipline maintained across the whole organization,” Radu Timiș Jr., Chief Executive Officer at Cris-Tim Family Holding, said.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com