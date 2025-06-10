Romanian Cristian Chivu appointed Inter Milan head coach, signs contract until 2027

Cristian Chivu has been named head coach of Inter Milan's First Team, marking a new chapter in his long-standing relationship with the club. The 43-year-old Romanian has signed a contract with Inter until June 30, 2027.

“During his life, Cristian Eugen Chivu has faced major challenges and defining moments that shaped him, both as a person and a professional. And through it all, his bond with the Nerazzurri has only grown stronger. Today, he begins his third chapter with Inter, but this time as the head coach of the First Team,” reads the club’s official announcement.

Born in Reșița, Romania, Chivu began his football journey under the guidance of his father, Mircea, and made his senior debut at just 17. After a brief stint at Universitatea Craiova, he moved to Ajax in 1999, where he quickly made a name for himself as a technically skilled and tactical defender. He became the youngest captain in the Dutch club’s history and won multiple domestic titles before transferring to Roma in 2003.

In 2007, Cristi Chivu joined Inter, beginning a seven-year playing career that would define his legacy. He was part of the historic treble-winning squad of 2009/10 under José Mourinho, earning three Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia trophies, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup.

His return to the pitch just 77 days after a life-threatening skull fracture in 2010 remains one of the most iconic moments of resilience in Inter history, the club said.

Chivu retired from professional football in 2014 but returned to Inter four years later to begin his coaching career within the club’s youth sector. He worked with the U14, U17, and U18 squads before taking charge of the Primavera team in 2021. In his debut season, he led them to their tenth youth Scudetto.

After leaving Inter in 2024, he took over struggling Serie A side Parma in February 2025, helping the club avoid relegation with 16 points in 13 matches.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Inter)