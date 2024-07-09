Crane ChemPharma secures 3,000 sqm of production space within Industra Park Arad in western Romania

Crane ChemPharma & Energy, a global industrial manufacturer and subsidiary of the Crane Company, secured a lease for 3,000 square meters of production space within Industra Park Arad, a development by Oresa Industra in western Romania. The move, facilitated by the real estate consultancy firm Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, strengthens the company’s manufacturing footprint in the region.

Industra Park Arad has an area of 33,000 sqm and is to be delivered this year.

Stefan Surcel, Head of Industrial Agency Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, said: “Over the past three years, production companies have been highly active in the industrial and logistics rental market. Developers are keen to construct new, modern parks to meet the demand from both international and local players. Industra Park Arad, the latest industrial park in Arad, fulfills all the requirements of Crane ChemPharma & Energy, a company focused on manufacturing products with a high level of innovation and technology.”

Loredana Brehuescu, Investment & Leasing Manager Oresa Industra, added: “The Arad project is the largest industrial park developed in the city in the past 16 years. It is the successful conversion of a former shopping gallery into a modern space that meets all the standards and requirements of the industrial and logistics market. Currently, the park has an occupancy rate of 40% and accommodates tenants from both the industrial and logistics and commercial sectors.”

Oresa Industra is a leading player in the industrial and logistics market in Iasi, eastern Romania, after delivering 10,000 sqm of such spaces last year within Industra Park Iasi, thus reaching a total leasable area of 35,000 sqm. In addition, it continues to invest in expanding the logistics park in Iasi this year, with another 15,000 sqm.

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)