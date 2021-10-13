COVID-19 incidence rate rises to over 15 per thousand in Bucharest

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 15.1 cases per thousand inhabitants on Wednesday, October 13. One month ago, on September 13, the infection rate was ten times lower - 1.52 per thousand inhabitants.

The highest infection rate, of 17.29 cases per thousand, is in the capital's District 1, according to Digi24. At the other end, the lowest incidence rate is in District 3 - 12.54 per thousand.

Several restrictions are currently in force in Bucharest, as the authorities are trying to limit the spread of COVID-19. For example, according to a decision of the capital's Committee for Emergency Situations, wearing a mask is mandatory in all closed and open public spaces.

There is also a night-time curfew in place, between 20:00 and 05:00, but only for unvaccinated people. This movement restriction does not apply to those who were fully vaccinated or have already been infected.

Cinemas and restaurants are open at half capacity and only for vaccinated people and those who have recovered from infection. Also, private events such as baptisms or weddings can be organized at half of capacity (but not more than 200 people) and only for people who were fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, bars and clubs in Bucharest are closed. The shops close at 22:00.

In related news, the Public Health Directorate (DSP) recommended that all schools in Ilfov, the county surrounding Bucharest, move online as of Monday, Digi24 reported. The measure was announced after the county's incidence rate also increased to a record level of 15.49 cases per thousand inhabitants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)