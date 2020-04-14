Number of Covid-19 cases goes up to 6,879 in Romania

Romania had 6,879 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, April 14 (at 13:00), the Strategic Communication Group with the Interior Affairs Ministry announced. A total of 246 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, since the last official report.

Of the confirmed cases, 1,051 people were declared cured and were discharged from the hospital.

At the same time, 346 Covid-19 patients died after contracting the novel coronavirus. The patients had been admitted in hospitals in Dolj, Bucharest, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj and Ilfov counties.

A total of 241 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Until April 14, 70,097 tests were carried out nation-wide.

Throughout Romania, 23,645 people had been placed under institutionalized quarantine. Another 67,268 people were placed in isolation at home and were monitored by doctors.

Outside of Romania, 709 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Fifty-two of them died, while 11 were declared cured.

A total of 100,000 protective suits will be brought to Romania between April 13 and April 17, the authorities announced. The supplies were purchased from South Korea, through the National Office of Centralized Acquisitions and the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations. They will be distributed to health workers in the country and to other operative teams.

(Photo: George Calin/ Inquam Photos)

