Justice

Romanian court removes judicial supervision on mercenary Horațiu Potra

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian court in Prahova county overturned the judicial supervision placed on Horațiu Potra, a former fighter in the French Foreign Legion, in a case in which he was accused of planning to incite protests and violating the rules regarding weapons and ammunition. 

Potra, who now has no restrictions on his freedom, was stopped while driving toward Bucharest with around 20 associates on the morning of December 8, when Romania was supposed to hold the now-annulled second round of the presidential elections. Police found several weapons in his car, and prosecutors say he intended to intimidate several journalists and politicians critical of Călin Georgescu, a far-right politician and presidential candidate.

The court made the same decision in the case of Andrei Florin Lup, 22 years old, who was driving the car in which Potra was traveling to Bucharest, according to judicial sources cited by HotNews.

After leaving the Prahova Tribunal, Horațiu Potra said that he did not have any discussions with Călin Georgescu but rather "with his security team." He also denied providing security for the far-right politician.

"I don’t provide security! They are not my people, but they are decent guys who worked in Congo previously, are currently unemployed, and whom I know," he said.

Potra also said that Georgescu’s family had been threatened and wanted to increase security. 

When asked about the weapons discovered by the police in his car, Potra replied, "What weapon? It's an air rifle, you shoot birds with it. What weapon are you talking about?" 

On Monday, December 16, Horațiu Potra was present at the General Inspectorate of Police in Bucharest to witness when investigators searched his computers and other seized electronic equipment. Investigators are trying to find any evidence that could clarify the suspicions surrounding him.

Potra, who worked in Africa as a mercenary, was compared by the Financial Times to the late leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a recent article. The investigation into Potra is part of a larger one targeting Georgescu’s far-right associates and financial backers with ties to Russia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian court removes judicial supervision on mercenary Horațiu Potra

16 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A Romanian court in Prahova county overturned the judicial supervision placed on Horațiu Potra, a former fighter in the French Foreign Legion, in a case in which he was accused of planning to incite protests and violating the rules regarding weapons and ammunition. 

Potra, who now has no restrictions on his freedom, was stopped while driving toward Bucharest with around 20 associates on the morning of December 8, when Romania was supposed to hold the now-annulled second round of the presidential elections. Police found several weapons in his car, and prosecutors say he intended to intimidate several journalists and politicians critical of Călin Georgescu, a far-right politician and presidential candidate.

The court made the same decision in the case of Andrei Florin Lup, 22 years old, who was driving the car in which Potra was traveling to Bucharest, according to judicial sources cited by HotNews.

After leaving the Prahova Tribunal, Horațiu Potra said that he did not have any discussions with Călin Georgescu but rather "with his security team." He also denied providing security for the far-right politician.

"I don’t provide security! They are not my people, but they are decent guys who worked in Congo previously, are currently unemployed, and whom I know," he said.

Potra also said that Georgescu’s family had been threatened and wanted to increase security. 

When asked about the weapons discovered by the police in his car, Potra replied, "What weapon? It's an air rifle, you shoot birds with it. What weapon are you talking about?" 

On Monday, December 16, Horațiu Potra was present at the General Inspectorate of Police in Bucharest to witness when investigators searched his computers and other seized electronic equipment. Investigators are trying to find any evidence that could clarify the suspicions surrounding him.

Potra, who worked in Africa as a mercenary, was compared by the Financial Times to the late leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a recent article. The investigation into Potra is part of a larger one targeting Georgescu’s far-right associates and financial backers with ties to Russia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 December 2024
Politics
Romania elections: Bucharest mayor to run for president in 2025
16 December 2024
Politics
Călin Georgescu seeking to overturn decision that annulled Romanian presidential elections in court
16 December 2024
Finance
Revolut Bank Romania branch welcomes first local customers
16 December 2024
M&A
Major ticket seller Piletilevi Group expands in Romania with Entertix.ro, Myticket.ro acquisition
16 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new highway segment between Sibiu and Pitești, reaching over 1,200 km total
16 December 2024
Society
Romanian detained in Abkhazia and accused of being a spy for Ukraine
16 December 2024
Sports
Handball: Romania’s Luminiţa Huţupan-Dinu, Carmen Amariei inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame
16 December 2024
Transport
Works begin at new station of Bucharest subway Line 6 to airport