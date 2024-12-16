A Romanian court in Prahova county overturned the judicial supervision placed on Horațiu Potra, a former fighter in the French Foreign Legion, in a case in which he was accused of planning to incite protests and violating the rules regarding weapons and ammunition.

Potra, who now has no restrictions on his freedom, was stopped while driving toward Bucharest with around 20 associates on the morning of December 8, when Romania was supposed to hold the now-annulled second round of the presidential elections. Police found several weapons in his car, and prosecutors say he intended to intimidate several journalists and politicians critical of Călin Georgescu, a far-right politician and presidential candidate.

The court made the same decision in the case of Andrei Florin Lup, 22 years old, who was driving the car in which Potra was traveling to Bucharest, according to judicial sources cited by HotNews.

After leaving the Prahova Tribunal, Horațiu Potra said that he did not have any discussions with Călin Georgescu but rather "with his security team." He also denied providing security for the far-right politician.

"I don’t provide security! They are not my people, but they are decent guys who worked in Congo previously, are currently unemployed, and whom I know," he said.

Potra also said that Georgescu’s family had been threatened and wanted to increase security.

When asked about the weapons discovered by the police in his car, Potra replied, "What weapon? It's an air rifle, you shoot birds with it. What weapon are you talking about?"

On Monday, December 16, Horațiu Potra was present at the General Inspectorate of Police in Bucharest to witness when investigators searched his computers and other seized electronic equipment. Investigators are trying to find any evidence that could clarify the suspicions surrounding him.

Potra, who worked in Africa as a mercenary, was compared by the Financial Times to the late leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in a recent article. The investigation into Potra is part of a larger one targeting Georgescu’s far-right associates and financial backers with ties to Russia.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)