Bucharest Court says One United Properties can go ahead with major project

Bucharest Court rejected on May 9 the requests for suspending the building permits and the Urban Zoning Plan (PUZ) for the One Floreasca City real estate project developed by One United Properties on the site of the former Automatica plant, located on Calea Floreasca.

The contesters were the Spiritual Militia Association alongside the Association for the Conservation of the National and Cultural Heritage, which had requested the court to suspend the building permit. The Bucharest Court dismissed their request entirely. Moreover, the rejection of this suspension request shows that the court did not even hold the existence of any "imminent damage," as claimed by the two associations, local publication Economica.net commented.

Local real estate developer One United Properties and retailer Auchan Romania are to kick off in April the work at their mixed real estate project to be built on the site of the former Ford factory in Bucharest. The total investment amounts to EUR 100 million.

Earlier this year, the Bucharest Court suspended a first construction permit at the request of civic organization Salvati Bucurestiul that argued that the project would lead to blocking traffic in the Floreasca area and that the Urban Zoning Plan (PUZ) which allowed the developer to get the building permit for this project was drafted exceeding legal parameters. The developer, however, had another building permit issued in the autumn of 2018, which allowed it to continue work on the project.

