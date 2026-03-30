Justice

Court backs ANCOM in dispute over government staff cuts in Romania

30 March 2026

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Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM has secured a court ruling suspending government-backed staff reduction measures, in a dispute that raises concerns over institutional independence. The Bucharest Court of Appeal upheld objections filed by the regulator, with a final ruling expected from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Hotnews.ro reported.

In its reasoning, the court said the planned reorganisation, which would lead to the dismissal of around 80 employees, could “affect the functional independence of the institution”. The decision temporarily halts reforms targeting the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications.

The measures were part of a broader restructuring plan announced by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan at the end of 2025, which also targeted other regulatory bodies, including the Financial Supervisory Authority and the energy regulator ANRE.

ANCOM employees challenged the reforms in court, arguing that the changes were implemented within an unreasonably short timeframe and would undermine the authority’s autonomy. To avoid lengthy litigation on the merits, employees sought a suspension of the measures, including salary cuts and job reductions, until a final judgment is reached.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal had already granted a provisional ruling on December 30, suspending three decisions signed on December 16 by ANCOM president Valeriu Zgonea that set out the reorganisation and criteria for staff selection.

A total of 326 employees joined the legal action, including around 250 who were not directly affected by the proposed cuts. The employees and their union were represented by a law firm led by Gheorghe Piperea, a member of the European Parliament.

Lawyers for the employees argued that the government’s actions aimed to “subordinate the authority”, whose independence is protected under Romania’s constitution and European Union directives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Khwaneigq/Dreamstime.com)

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Justice

Court backs ANCOM in dispute over government staff cuts in Romania

30 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s telecom regulator ANCOM has secured a court ruling suspending government-backed staff reduction measures, in a dispute that raises concerns over institutional independence. The Bucharest Court of Appeal upheld objections filed by the regulator, with a final ruling expected from the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Hotnews.ro reported.

In its reasoning, the court said the planned reorganisation, which would lead to the dismissal of around 80 employees, could “affect the functional independence of the institution”. The decision temporarily halts reforms targeting the National Authority for Administration and Regulation in Communications.

The measures were part of a broader restructuring plan announced by the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan at the end of 2025, which also targeted other regulatory bodies, including the Financial Supervisory Authority and the energy regulator ANRE.

ANCOM employees challenged the reforms in court, arguing that the changes were implemented within an unreasonably short timeframe and would undermine the authority’s autonomy. To avoid lengthy litigation on the merits, employees sought a suspension of the measures, including salary cuts and job reductions, until a final judgment is reached.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal had already granted a provisional ruling on December 30, suspending three decisions signed on December 16 by ANCOM president Valeriu Zgonea that set out the reorganisation and criteria for staff selection.

A total of 326 employees joined the legal action, including around 250 who were not directly affected by the proposed cuts. The employees and their union were represented by a law firm led by Gheorghe Piperea, a member of the European Parliament.

Lawyers for the employees argued that the government’s actions aimed to “subordinate the authority”, whose independence is protected under Romania’s constitution and European Union directives.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Khwaneigq/Dreamstime.com)

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