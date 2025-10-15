Administration

Courier, freight and sanitation traffic to be banned in Bucharest during peak hours

15 October 2025

According to a press release from the Bucharest City Hall, violating the ban on circulation for supply, courier, and sanitation activities during peak hours in the city will constitute a misdemeanor and will be sanctioned with fines ranging between RON 3,000 and RON 5,000 (EUR 1,000), applied by the General Directorate of Local Police and Control of Bucharest, by the local sector police, and by personnel authorized by the general mayor, under the terms of a draft law made available for public consultations.

Critical and essential transportation is not addressed by the draft law, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The project was launched in a public debate and can be consulted on the website of the Capital City Hall.

Supply, quarry, and sanitation vehicles would be banned between certain hours in the city, according to a proposal by the interim general mayor, Stelian Bujduveanu.

Bujduveanu claimed in a Facebook post that the number of cars registered in Bucharest has increased by over 40% in the last ten years, reaching over 1.7 million vehicles. To these are added, daily, he says, approximately 300,000 cars from neighboring counties.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

