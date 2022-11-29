Bucharest’s Cotroceni Museum and Art Safari swap exhibits in December

Art Safari, a major art event currently taking place at Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest, and the Cotroceni National Museum swap exhibits between December 1 and December 11, according to an official announcement.

Thus, visitors of the Dacia-Romania Palace can admire precious objects commissioned by Queen Marie of Romania over 100 years ago alongside royal art from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Meanwhile, at the Cotroceni National Museum, Art Safari is organizing a temporary exhibition with works signed by Irina Dragomir and Felix Aftene.

“We invite you to discover at the Dacia-Romania Palace goblets, glasses, decanters, and goblets classified Tesaur that are part of a gilded crystal table set ordered by Queen Marie more than a century ago, as well as other precious objects that belonged to the Romanian royal family, along with royal art brought from the Victoria and Albert Museum, London,” said Ioana Ciocan, CEO Art Safari and commissioner of Romania at the Venice Biennale.

Portrait of Princess Maria by Costin Petrescu (1872 - 1954), one of the most appreciated works from the Cotroceni National Museum, is among the works exhibited at Art Safari. Another special item coming from the museum’s collection is the silver snuff box of King Ferdinand I.

The 10th edition of Art Safari awaits visitors until December 11, Thursday to Sunday, from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Night Tours are also organized every Friday and Saturday between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Meanwhile, the Cotroceni National Museum can be visited Tuesday to Sunday from 9:00 AM to 5 PM, only by appointment made 24 hours in advance.

(Photo source: the organizers)