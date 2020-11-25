Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:15
Business

Corporate lending in Romania gains momentum in October

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of loans granted by banks to companies and households in Romania was 4.1% higher at the end of October than in the same period last year (up 1.8% in real terms), namely RON 279.1 billion (EUR 57.3 bln).

The annual growth accelerated marginally from 4.0% yoy in September, but the monthly increase (+0.6%) was the weakest since June - which might point to a certain deterioration in the banking market's status.

However, the slowdown is the effect of the downturn in retail lending (predominant until recently) while the corporate lending gains momentum - though not at the pace anticipated based on the loan volumes announced under the IMM Invest program (RON 15 billion, EUR 3 bln).

At the end of October, the stock of loans in local currency was 7.4% higher year-on-year, while the loans in foreign currency contracted by 2.7%, the central bank's data show, Ziarul Financiar reported. The stock of bank loans contracted in April and May by a combined 1.2% compared to the end of March, but it has gradually increased since June.

The dynamics of the mortgage and corporate loans (denominated in local currency) are contrasting and opposite to their pre-crisis patterns: thus, the corporate loan portfolio rose by 2.1% in October (versus September), while the retail (household) loans advanced by 0.7%.

The stock of corporate loans denominated in local currency rose by only RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln) in October, and the bulk of the IMM Invest loans is still to come.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:19
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s National Bank urges banks to set up loan loss provisions
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:15
Business

Corporate lending in Romania gains momentum in October

25 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The stock of loans granted by banks to companies and households in Romania was 4.1% higher at the end of October than in the same period last year (up 1.8% in real terms), namely RON 279.1 billion (EUR 57.3 bln).

The annual growth accelerated marginally from 4.0% yoy in September, but the monthly increase (+0.6%) was the weakest since June - which might point to a certain deterioration in the banking market's status.

However, the slowdown is the effect of the downturn in retail lending (predominant until recently) while the corporate lending gains momentum - though not at the pace anticipated based on the loan volumes announced under the IMM Invest program (RON 15 billion, EUR 3 bln).

At the end of October, the stock of loans in local currency was 7.4% higher year-on-year, while the loans in foreign currency contracted by 2.7%, the central bank's data show, Ziarul Financiar reported. The stock of bank loans contracted in April and May by a combined 1.2% compared to the end of March, but it has gradually increased since June.

The dynamics of the mortgage and corporate loans (denominated in local currency) are contrasting and opposite to their pre-crisis patterns: thus, the corporate loan portfolio rose by 2.1% in October (versus September), while the retail (household) loans advanced by 0.7%.

The stock of corporate loans denominated in local currency rose by only RON 1.5 bln (EUR 300 mln) in October, and the bulk of the IMM Invest loans is still to come.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 08:19
16 November 2020
Business
Romania’s National Bank urges banks to set up loan loss provisions
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

25 November 2020
Letters
Letters from members - Peninah Zilberman, an Israeli who has discovered her Romanian roots: Missing Romania is an understatement!
24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital