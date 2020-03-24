Coronavirus in Romania: Private maternity in Bucharest announces first Covid-19 case

A patient admitted at the MedLife Grivita Maternity, one of the biggest private maternities in Romania, on March 13, was diagnosed with Covid-19 ten days later. The test result came on Monday, March 23, when the patient and her baby were transferred to the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

MedLife told Economica.net that the patient went to the Grivita Maternity on March 13. When she was admitted, she didn’t mention any Covid-19 risk factors. Only after she had a fever spike during the C-section, did she mention that she had been in contact with someone who had returned from Spain.

MedLife claims that it notified the Public Health Direction (DSP) immediately and asked that the woman be tested for Covid-19, but the DSP initially said she didn’t meet the criteria to be tested. The doctors who treated the woman insisted on the test after she had another fever episode and developed pneumonia. The woman was tested on March 20, when she was also isolated from the rest of the patients and the medical personnel. The positive test result came on March 23, when the patient and her baby were moved to the Matei Bals Hospital, which is the Covid-19 treatment center in Bucharest.

MedLife also told Economica.net that it started an epidemiological investigation in this case and that it would come up with new information based on the evolution of this situation and the decisions of the public health authorities.

