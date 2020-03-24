Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:26
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Private maternity in Bucharest announces first Covid-19 case
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A patient admitted at the MedLife Grivita Maternity, one of the biggest private maternities in Romania, on March 13, was diagnosed with Covid-19 ten days later. The test result came on Monday, March 23, when the patient and her baby were transferred to the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

MedLife told Economica.net that the patient went to the Grivita Maternity on March 13. When she was admitted, she didn’t mention any Covid-19 risk factors. Only after she had a fever spike during the C-section, did she mention that she had been in contact with someone who had returned from Spain.

MedLife claims that it notified the Public Health Direction (DSP) immediately and asked that the woman be tested for Covid-19, but the DSP initially said she didn’t meet the criteria to be tested. The doctors who treated the woman insisted on the test after she had another fever episode and developed pneumonia. The woman was tested on March 20, when she was also isolated from the rest of the patients and the medical personnel. The positive test result came on March 23, when the patient and her baby were moved to the Matei Bals Hospital, which is the Covid-19 treatment center in Bucharest.

MedLife also told Economica.net that it started an epidemiological investigation in this case and that it would come up with new information based on the evolution of this situation and the decisions of the public health authorities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 81754363 © Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/24/2020 - 12:26
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Private maternity in Bucharest announces first Covid-19 case
24 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A patient admitted at the MedLife Grivita Maternity, one of the biggest private maternities in Romania, on March 13, was diagnosed with Covid-19 ten days later. The test result came on Monday, March 23, when the patient and her baby were transferred to the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, Economica.net reported.

MedLife told Economica.net that the patient went to the Grivita Maternity on March 13. When she was admitted, she didn’t mention any Covid-19 risk factors. Only after she had a fever spike during the C-section, did she mention that she had been in contact with someone who had returned from Spain.

MedLife claims that it notified the Public Health Direction (DSP) immediately and asked that the woman be tested for Covid-19, but the DSP initially said she didn’t meet the criteria to be tested. The doctors who treated the woman insisted on the test after she had another fever episode and developed pneumonia. The woman was tested on March 20, when she was also isolated from the rest of the patients and the medical personnel. The positive test result came on March 23, when the patient and her baby were moved to the Matei Bals Hospital, which is the Covid-19 treatment center in Bucharest.

MedLife also told Economica.net that it started an epidemiological investigation in this case and that it would come up with new information based on the evolution of this situation and the decisions of the public health authorities.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 81754363 © Antoniodiaz | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: President places the whole country under quarantine, gets the Army to the streets
24 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases continues to grow by a third each day, eight dead
24 March 2020
CSR
Romania saves Romania: Red Cross launches fundraising campaign to help hospitals fight Covid-19 pandemic
24 March 2020
Social
Corona Heroes: Romanian buys EUR 50,000 Covid-19 test equipment for public hospital in Iasi from donations
23 March 2020
Social
Large hospital in NE Romania closes after 52 doctors and nurses tested positive for the new coronavirus
23 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 143 new cases in 24 hours, total reaches 576, five deaths, big problems at hospital in NE Romania
22 March 2020
Social
Winter takes over Romania at the end of March
22 March 2020
Social
Romania buys 2 million Covid-19 tests from South Korea