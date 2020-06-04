Coronavirus pandemic: Romania suspends flights to several countries, including US, UK, Turkey and Iran

Romania has suspended flights to and from the US, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, UK, Ireland, Netherlands, Turkey and Iran for 14 days starting April 5, 23:00 (Romania time), interior minister Marcel Vela announced on Saturday, local Digi24.ro reported.

The travel restrictions, which are included in the seventh military ordinance issued by the Romanian authorities amid the coronavirus pandemic, do not apply to freight, mail or humanitarian flights.

The same ordinance also prolongs the suspension of flights to and from Germany and France, for a period of 14 days beginning April 8. Under another military ordinance issued at the end of March, the Romanian authorities also prolonged the suspension of flights to and from Italy and Spain.

Charter flights organized for the transport of seasonal workers from Romania to other states are allowed, with the approval of the competent authorities of the country of destination.

Organised road passenger transport (coaches) to and from red areas is banned as well, during the state of emergency.

Following these new travel restrictions, Wizz Air announced on April 5 that it decided to suspend flights between Romania and the UK, Switzerland and the Netherlands until April 18.

“At the same time, due to restrictions in Romania but also in Europe, routes to Belgium, Austria, Spain, France and Germany remain suspended until April 30,” Wizz Air said in the press release.

The passengers who booked flights on Wizzair.com or through the mobile app have been notified by email about this decision.

“Customers will automatically receive in the Wizz customer account 120% of the value paid for the trip, an amount that can be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can opt for a refund – which will take longer – and will be informed of the steps required for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card through a separate email. In this case, customers will only be able to receive 100% of the amount paid initially,” Wizz Air said.

The passengers who have booked flights through travel agencies should contact the agency where they purchased their tickets.

[email protected]