Coronavirus: 17 people quarantined in Romania, no confirmed cases

A total of 17 people were quarantined on February 24 in Romania, after returning from areas where numerous cases of the novel coronavirus Covid-19 were reported. At the same time, approximately 1,000 people have been isolated at their homes.

Among those under quarantine, six have arrived from Japan, from the Diamond Princess cruise ship; eight persons in Dolj have arrived from Lodi, in Italy; while other three people in Galaţi county have arrived from Italy, News.ro reported.

A total of 4,172 quarantine places are available nationwide, in 125 locations in 121 localities in 40 counties, Marcel Vela, the interior affairs ministry, said.

Furthermore, 2,500 beds are available in all infectious diseases departments and hospitals, 95 of which in the intensive care units, health minister Victor Costache announced.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Romania so far, the authorities announced.

Minister Velea also presented the case of two people in Neamţ county, who, after arriving from China, did not comply with the isolation measures. The two now risk a fine or prison time.

The authorities have also announced additional measures, such as the set up of a special phone line for those who need more information about the coronavirus. People arriving from the Italian localities under quarantine will be quarantined, while those arriving from other impacted areas will be isolated at home.

Special passageways have been created at airports as well as designated area for filling in the forms for those arriving from problematic areas. Informative flyers concerning the needed hygiene measures will also be distributed in ports, airports, train stations and postal offices.

Meanwhile, the Vasile Goldiş University in Arad decided to suspend courses until March 8, while the Constantin Brâncuşi University in Târgu Jiu will hold no courses this week because of the “current epidemiological context,” the Education Ministry announced.

President Klaus Iohannis has called in the Country’s Supreme Defense Council (CSAT) for February 26 to discuss the measures taken concerning the coronavirus.

The president said the authorities have taken the needed measures to prevent the spread of the virus but they need to persist in communicating efficiently and inform the population correctly. He also requested responsibility, from the press and the politicians, on the topic.

(Photo: Olga Nikiforova | Dreamstime.com)