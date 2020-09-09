Coronavirus pandemic: Romania sees 1,271 new cases, 51 deaths in 24 hours

Romanian officials confirmed 1,271 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 24,043 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, September 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 98,304.

Separately from the new cases, 642 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

More than 41,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, and 12,557 asymptomatic patients were discharged ten days after the diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,018, according to the same report. A total of 51 deaths were reported between September 8 (10:00) and September 9 (10:00), in the age categories of 30-39 years (one death), 40-49 years (4 deaths), 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (9 deaths), and 70-79 years (21 deaths), and 80+ years (14 deaths). Forty-nine of the patients had previous medical conditions.

About 1.99 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 24,043 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 15,142 based on the medical protocol, and 8,901 upon request.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 459 on Wednesday, September 9. In total, more than 7,100 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

About 10,200 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 6,035 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 34,412 people are under quarantine at home, and 11 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Anyaivanova/Dreamstime.com)