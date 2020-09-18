Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Number of new coronavirus cases remains high in Romania
18 September 2020
Romanian officials confirmed 1,527 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 25,254 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, September 18. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 110,217.   

Separately from the new cases, 581 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection.  

About 2.18 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 25,254 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 16,065 based on the medical protocol, and 9,189 upon request. 

A total of 88,235 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, according to the revised data from the Ministry of Health. 

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 4,360, according to the same report. A total of 48 deaths were reported between September 17 (10:00) and September 18 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (2 deaths), 60-69 years (17 deaths), and 70-79 years (15 deaths), and 80+ years (14 deaths). Forty-four of the patients had previous medical conditions.   

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 447 on Friday, September 18. In total, almost 7,100 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.  

More than 11,600 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 5,962 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 38,999 people are under quarantine at home, and 8 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

