Coronavirus in Romania: Total number of confirmed cases surpasses 100,000

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 100,000 on Friday, September 11.

Romanian officials confirmed 1,391 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, out of 26,149 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 101,075.

Separately from the new cases, 534 people retested positive for the COVID-19 infection.

More than 2.04 million tests were performed in Romania so far. A total of 26,149 tests were performed in the last 24 hours: 14,415 based on the medical protocol, and 11,734 upon request.

The death toll has risen to 4,100, according to the same report. A total of 35 deaths were reported between September 10 (10:00) and September 11 (10:00), in the age categories of 50-59 years (4 deaths), 60-69 years (6 deaths), and 70-79 years (12 deaths), and 80+ years (13 deaths). Thirty-four of the patients had previous medical conditions.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 478 on Friday, September 11. In total, more than 7,100 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

Almost 10,800 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 5,754 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 33,129 people are under quarantine at home, and 12 are in institutionalized quarantine.

