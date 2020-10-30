Romania sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases

Romanian officials confirmed 6,546 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours - the highest daily count registered in the country since the start of the pandemic. Thus, the total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania so far reached 235,586 on Friday, October 30.

Bucharest reported 900 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, followed by the counties of Timis - 406, Cluj - 385, Iasi - 334, and Dolj - 311.

The 14-day incidence rate is now over 3 per thousand inhabitants in Bucharest and the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Cluj, Harghita, Mures, Salaj, and Timis, according to official daily report released on Friday. This means that these areas are in the red scenario.

More than 3.2 million tests were performed in Romania so far, of which 36,335 in the last 24 hours.

Almost 168,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured in Romania so far. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 6,867, after 103 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 917 on Friday. In total, 11,236 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 28,762 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,253 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 53,050 people are under quarantine at home, and 15 are in institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)