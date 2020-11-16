COVID-19 in Romania: More than 40% of daily tests return positive

Romania reported 4,931 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of only 11,266 tests, according to the official daily report released on Monday, November 16. This represents a share of positive tests of 43.7%.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 365,212 in Romania.

More than 246,600 COVID-19 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 9,075. A total of 149 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Bucharest and 23 counties across the country are now in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. The rest of the counties are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). The counties with the highest incidence rate are Sibiu - 8.8 per thousand inhabitants, Cluj - 7.37, Timis - 6.85, and Ilfov - 6.83.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,187 on Monday, November 16. In total, 13,467 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 47,397 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 13,229 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 80,152 people are under quarantine at home, and 17 are in institutionalized quarantine.

