Alba Iulia and five other localities in Romania’s Alba county placed under quarantine

16 November 2020
Alba Iulia and the localities of Sebes, Blaj, Cugir, Abrud, and Ciugud, all located in the county of Alba, will be placed under quarantine starting Tuesday at midnight, according to decisions of the Alba County Committee for Emergency Situations. 

The measure, which is valid for 14 days, was taken to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, as all these localities have been registered worrying rates of infection.

A series of restrictions will be enforced in these localities during quarantine, including movement restrictions for locals. Thus, people will be allowed to leave their houses only for going to work, going shopping, and for several other purposes, and will be required to carry a statement with them on the purpose of the trip, according to Alba24.ro. For work-related trips, the employees will need a work badge or a certificate from the employer. Also, exiting/entering the quarantined localities can be done only for justified reasons.

All the outdoor restaurants will be closed, and the stores will stay open until 20:00. The shopping malls will also be closed on weekends, with the exception of grocery stores, pharmacies, and other essential stores, such as those with pet products.

Several major cities in Romania, as well as smaller localities, have been placed under quarantine in the past few weeks, as they registered high 14-day incidence rates of infection with COVID-19. Among them, Sibiu (which was placed under a two-week quarantine on Monday, November 16), Baia Mare, Zalau, and Slobozia. 

Meanwhile, other big cities with an incidence of over 6 cases per 1,000 inhabitants, such as Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, and Constanta, risk quarantine. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)

COVID
Normal
Normal
 

