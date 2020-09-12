Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 14:18
Social

Coronavirus in Romania: More than 7,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian officials reported 7,365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 31,458 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 532,040.   

Almost 426,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 12,821. 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest recorded 1,946 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The county of Constanta saw the second-highest daily increase of 520 new cases, followed by Cluj - 366, Brasov - 341, Iasi - 328, Ilfov - 322, and Timis - 306. 

Bucharest and 17 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1.271 on Wednesday. In total, 12,430 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 43,582 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,821 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,572 people are quarantined at home, and 105 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:32
07 December 2020
Social
Romania to vaccinate 60%-70% of population in 6 months
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/09/2020 - 14:18
Social

Coronavirus in Romania: More than 7,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

09 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian officials reported 7,365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 31,458 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 532,040.   

Almost 426,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 12,821. 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest recorded 1,946 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The county of Constanta saw the second-highest daily increase of 520 new cases, followed by Cluj - 366, Brasov - 341, Iasi - 328, Ilfov - 322, and Timis - 306. 

Bucharest and 17 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants). 

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1.271 on Wednesday. In total, 12,430 coronavirus patients are hospitalized. 

The same report said that 43,582 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,821 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,572 people are quarantined at home, and 105 are in institutionalized quarantine.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Akvafoto2012/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:32
07 December 2020
Social
Romania to vaccinate 60%-70% of population in 6 months
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny