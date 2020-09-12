Coronavirus in Romania: More than 7,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

Romanian officials reported 7,365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 31,458 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday, December 9. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 532,040.

Almost 426,000 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 12,821. 161 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest recorded 1,946 new cases of coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. The county of Constanta saw the second-highest daily increase of 520 new cases, followed by Cluj - 366, Brasov - 341, Iasi - 328, Ilfov - 322, and Timis - 306.

Bucharest and 17 counties across the country are in the red scenario, after the 14-day incidence rate went over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Three counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, and Olt, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1.271 on Wednesday. In total, 12,430 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 43,582 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,821 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 66,572 people are quarantined at home, and 105 are in institutionalized quarantine.

