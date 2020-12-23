Total COVID-19 cases surpass 600,000 in Romania

The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by tests in Romania surpassed 600,000 on Wednesday, December 23.

Romanian officials reported 5,459 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 25,840 tests, according to the official daily report released on Wednesday. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 604,251.

More than 516,400 patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 14,766. 130 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest and seven counties across the country (Braila, Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Ialomita, Ilfov, and Timis) are still in the red scenario, with 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Meanwhile, ten counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants), while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,251 on Wednesday. In total, 10,754 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that 38,819 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 10,248 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 62,126 people are quarantined at home, and 161 are in institutionalized quarantine.

