Survey: 29% of Romanians don’t want a COVID-19 vaccine, 70% are against a new general lockdown

Only 30% of Romanians would definitely accept getting vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, while 29% said they definitely would not, according to an Avangarde survey conducted in December on a sample of 900 people. Also 29% said they are undecided.

Most Romanians said they are worried (47%) or very worried (16%) about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same survey revealed, according to G4media.ro. Only 23% said they are a little worried or very little/not at all worried (11%).

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents would not agree with a new general lockdown, and only 16% would approve of such a measure.

Almost 40% firmly stated that they had no cases of COVID-19 infection in the family, and 11% said they had a family member (spouse, parents, children) infected with COVID-19. At the same time, half of the respondents decided not to give a straight answer to this question (they chose the ‘don’t know/no answer’ option).

More than 50% believe that the political players and state institutions are to blame for the large number of COVID-19 cases.

The same survey said that most Romanians (72%) believe that churches should not be closed for Christmas, while 17% believe that they should be closed.

The National Coordinating Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination Activities said on Tuesday that the first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Romania on December 26, local Digi24 reported. The authorities previously confirmed that the vaccination campaign would begin on December 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Siam Pukkato/Dreamstime.com)