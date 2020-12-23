Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:18
Social

Survey: 29% of Romanians don’t want a COVID-19 vaccine, 70% are against a new general lockdown

23 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 30% of Romanians would definitely accept getting vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, while 29% said they definitely would not, according to an Avangarde survey conducted in December on a sample of 900 people. Also 29% said they are undecided. 

Most Romanians said they are worried (47%) or very worried (16%) about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same survey revealed, according to G4media.ro. Only 23% said they are a little worried or very little/not at all worried (11%).

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents would not agree with a new general lockdown, and only 16% would approve of such a measure.

Almost 40% firmly stated that they had no cases of COVID-19 infection in the family, and 11% said they had a family member (spouse, parents, children) infected with COVID-19. At the same time, half of the respondents decided not to give a straight answer to this question (they chose the ‘don’t know/no answer’ option).

More than 50% believe that the political players and state institutions are to blame for the large number of COVID-19 cases.

The same survey said that most Romanians (72%) believe that churches should not be closed for Christmas, while 17% believe that they should be closed.

The National Coordinating Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination Activities said on Tuesday that the first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Romania on December 26, local Digi24 reported. The authorities previously confirmed that the vaccination campaign would begin on December 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Siam Pukkato/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 13:30
21 December 2020
Social
First person in RO to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be a healthcare professional
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 12/23/2020 - 10:18
Social

Survey: 29% of Romanians don’t want a COVID-19 vaccine, 70% are against a new general lockdown

23 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Only 30% of Romanians would definitely accept getting vaccinated against COVID-19 next year, while 29% said they definitely would not, according to an Avangarde survey conducted in December on a sample of 900 people. Also 29% said they are undecided. 

Most Romanians said they are worried (47%) or very worried (16%) about the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the same survey revealed, according to G4media.ro. Only 23% said they are a little worried or very little/not at all worried (11%).

Meanwhile, 70% of respondents would not agree with a new general lockdown, and only 16% would approve of such a measure.

Almost 40% firmly stated that they had no cases of COVID-19 infection in the family, and 11% said they had a family member (spouse, parents, children) infected with COVID-19. At the same time, half of the respondents decided not to give a straight answer to this question (they chose the ‘don’t know/no answer’ option).

More than 50% believe that the political players and state institutions are to blame for the large number of COVID-19 cases.

The same survey said that most Romanians (72%) believe that churches should not be closed for Christmas, while 17% believe that they should be closed.

The National Coordinating Committee for COVID-19 Vaccination Activities said on Tuesday that the first 10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Romania on December 26, local Digi24 reported. The authorities previously confirmed that the vaccination campaign would begin on December 27.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Siam Pukkato/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 12/21/2020 - 13:30
21 December 2020
Social
First person in RO to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will be a healthcare professional
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

23 December 2020
Politics
Romania's president designates former finance minister to form center-right cabinet
23 December 2020
Cuisine
Season special: Bucharest restaurants that deliver Christmas & New Year’s Eve menus at home
22 December 2020
Social
Cluj-Napoca Technical University gets EUR 21 mln loan from EIB
18 December 2020
Politics
Update: Romania’s center-right coalition reaches agreement on the next Government
23 December 2020
Travel
Away from the crowd: Places in Romania welcoming guests for a getaway this winter holiday
18 December 2020
Capital markets
UiPath, the most valuable startup ever born in Romania, files for IPO
18 December 2020
Justice
Romanian prince becomes wanted person to serve jail sentence in corruption case
17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government