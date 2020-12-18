Coronavirus in Romania: More than 5,300 new cases confirmed in 24 hours

Romanian officials reported 5,340 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, out of 27,482 tests, according to the official daily report released on Friday, December 18. Thus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Romania went up to 582,786.

Almost 485,000 coronavirus patients were declared cured so far, while the death toll has risen to 14,157. 188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Bucharest registered 1,088 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Next were the counties of Constanta - 332, Brasov - 314, and Ilfov - 303.

Bucharest and nine counties across the country are in the red scenario, with 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants. Meanwhile, seven counties are in the green scenario (with an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) - Gorj, Harghita, Neamt, Olt, Salaj, Suceava, and Vrancea, while the rest are in the yellow scenario (with an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants).

The number of COVID-19 patients treated in intensive care units was 1,270 on Friday. In total, 11,710 coronavirus patients are hospitalized.

The same report said that around 42,000 people confirmed with the new coronavirus infection are isolated at home, and 11,172 are in institutionalized isolation. Also, 65,264 people are quarantined at home, and 124 are in institutionalized quarantine.

