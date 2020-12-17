Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:40
Social

Authorities say Romania is ready to start Covid-19 vaccination campaign before year-end

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to start the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national committee overseeing the campaign, said on Wednesday, December 16, Mediafax reported.

"The Cantacuzino Institute is adequately equipped to receive the vaccine. The other six regional storage centers are currently being prepared. […] The Cantacuzino Institute can store one million and a half doses, and another 200,000 doses can be stored at the regional centers," he explained.

The health workers in the first ten Covid-19 hospitals will be the first to get the vaccine. 

The campaign should last between six-seven months to cover 60-70% of the population, he explained.

Every person who gets vaccinated will receive a certificate, showing the date the vaccine was done and its type. The certificate will be issued in both Romanian and English, on paper or in an electronic format. "It will be similar to a hospital discharge certificate," he explained.

President Klaus Iohannis explained that the first batch of vaccines to arrive in Romania would consist of 10,000 doses.

"There is a high chance that the European Authority approves the first vaccine right before Christmas; the first batch would distributed between Christmas and New Year's. From the information we have right now, there will be approximately 10,000 doses. It will be a symbolic batch to start the vaccination. Ten thousand doses are enough for 5,000 people. The next batch is expected in January and will be used mainly for health workers, including those working in homes for the elderly, and so on, and the high-risk groups; the campaign is well prepared," he said on December 16.

The president also explained that the authorities were working on the first simulations of the vaccination campaign.

"They are already working on the first simulations. Vaccination centers will be simulated, ample vaccination activities, transport, and so on; things are well prepared; what is still needed is the vaccine."

On Wednesday, December 16, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on EU member states to roll out the vaccination on the same day.

"This is a huge task. So let's start rapidly with the vaccination together, as 27, on the same day. As we have been united through the pandemic, we will get out of it together & united."

The European Medicines Agency, which regulates the release of medicines in the EU, is set to make a decision on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on December 21.

Germany announced it aims to start the roll out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on December 27.

Meanwhile, EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas called the Covid-19 vaccine a "Christmas gift for all Europeans if all goes well."

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:16
04 December 2020
Social
President says COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, first vaccines to arrive in Romania early next year
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 10:40
Social

Authorities say Romania is ready to start Covid-19 vaccination campaign before year-end

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to start the Covid-19 vaccination campaign on December 27, Valeriu Gheorghiță, the coordinator of the national committee overseeing the campaign, said on Wednesday, December 16, Mediafax reported.

"The Cantacuzino Institute is adequately equipped to receive the vaccine. The other six regional storage centers are currently being prepared. […] The Cantacuzino Institute can store one million and a half doses, and another 200,000 doses can be stored at the regional centers," he explained.

The health workers in the first ten Covid-19 hospitals will be the first to get the vaccine. 

The campaign should last between six-seven months to cover 60-70% of the population, he explained.

Every person who gets vaccinated will receive a certificate, showing the date the vaccine was done and its type. The certificate will be issued in both Romanian and English, on paper or in an electronic format. "It will be similar to a hospital discharge certificate," he explained.

President Klaus Iohannis explained that the first batch of vaccines to arrive in Romania would consist of 10,000 doses.

"There is a high chance that the European Authority approves the first vaccine right before Christmas; the first batch would distributed between Christmas and New Year's. From the information we have right now, there will be approximately 10,000 doses. It will be a symbolic batch to start the vaccination. Ten thousand doses are enough for 5,000 people. The next batch is expected in January and will be used mainly for health workers, including those working in homes for the elderly, and so on, and the high-risk groups; the campaign is well prepared," he said on December 16.

The president also explained that the authorities were working on the first simulations of the vaccination campaign.

"They are already working on the first simulations. Vaccination centers will be simulated, ample vaccination activities, transport, and so on; things are well prepared; what is still needed is the vaccine."

On Wednesday, December 16, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called on EU member states to roll out the vaccination on the same day.

"This is a huge task. So let's start rapidly with the vaccination together, as 27, on the same day. As we have been united through the pandemic, we will get out of it together & united."

The European Medicines Agency, which regulates the release of medicines in the EU, is set to make a decision on the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on December 21.

Germany announced it aims to start the roll out Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine on December 27.

Meanwhile, EU Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas called the Covid-19 vaccine a "Christmas gift for all Europeans if all goes well."

(Photo: Maria Kaminska/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 11:16
04 December 2020
Social
President says COVID-19 vaccination will be voluntary, first vaccines to arrive in Romania early next year
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)