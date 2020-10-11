Romania reports 7,304 Covid-19 cases, record daily death toll

Romania recorded 7,304 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 314,295 on Tuesday, November 10, the Strategic Communications Group announced in the daily report.

Since the start of the pandemic, 211,408 patients have recovered.

The new cases were recorded out of 31,005 tests carried out over the same period.

Bucharest reported 845 cases, while Cluj county added 423 cases, Olt 367 cases, Constanța 361 cases, Timiș 344 cases, Iași 332 cases, Sibiu 282 cases, Prahova 256 cases, Ilfov 237 cases, Dolj 211 cases, and Brașov 204 cases. Thirteen other counties reported more than 100 infections.

Bucharest and 20 other counties had infection rates higher than 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The highest rates were reported in Sibiu (6.89), Cluj (6.56), Sălaj (6.47), and Timiș (6.38).

The death toll rose to 8,186 after 177 coronavirus patients died in the past 24 hours, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Three of them were in the 30-39 age group, six in the 40-49 age group, 12 in the 50-59 age group, 47 in the 60-69 age group, 67 in the 70-79 age group, and 42 were older than 80. A total of 160 had previous medical conditions.

The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals in the country reached 12,727, with 1,093 of them admitted to intensive care units.

So far, 3,519,095 tests were carried out at a national level, 31,005 of them in the past 24 hours.

A total of 41,272 people who tested positive for Covid-19 were isolating at home, while 12,767 were under institutionalized isolation. Another 81,518 people were under quarantine at home, and 19 were under institutionalized quarantine.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com