Coronavirus cases rise to more than 13,800 in Romania

Romania recorded 325 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 13,837 on May 5, at 13:00, the authorities announced.

The county of Suceava had the highest number of cases - 3,010. In Bucharest, 1,376 cases were reported.

Of the confirmed cases, 5,454 people were declared cured and discharged.

At the same time, 827 Covid-19 patients died. They had been admitted to hospitals in Bucharest and in Dolj, Iași, Suceava, Arad, Bacău, Timiș, Cluj, Neamț, Hunedoara, Constanța, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Ialomița, Bistrița-Năsăud, Covasna, Dâmbovița, Vrancea, Galați, Caraș-Severin, Mureș, Giurgiu, Bihor, Argeș, Vaslui, Botoșani, Alba, Sălaj, Brașov, Mehedinți, Teleorman, Gorj, Prahova, Vâlcea, Călărași, Maramureș and Olt counties.

Furthermore, 244 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units.

Throughout Romania, 12,727 people are under institutionalized quarantine, while another 19,748 people are isolating at home.

By May 5, 205, 842 tests were carried out at a national level.

Outside of the country, 2,384 Romanian citizens tested positive for the Covid-19 infection. Since the start of the pandemic, 21 were declared cured, while 96 died.

(Photo: Anya Ivanova/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]