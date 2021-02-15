Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

French retailer Cora tests supermini mixed format in Bucharest

15 February 2021
Hypermarket operator Cora, controlled by French-Belgian group Louis Delhaize, will launch a new convenience store format in Romania, Economica.net reported.

The new stores will also serve as pick-up points for online shopping.

If successful, the new format will compete directly with Mega Image stores, controlled by Dutch-Belgian Ahold Delhaize Group.

The French retailer, which operates 11 hypermarkets in Romania, already opened the first 'cora Urban' store in Militari Residence, in western Bucharest.

It sells 40,000 products from cora.ro and over 1,000 products on the shelf for last-minute shopping on the way home.

The unit has only 100 sqm and is both a regular convenience store and a pick-up point for products ordered online, through the virtual store cora.ro.

"Cora Urban completes our multi-channel portfolio. The cora Drive service, launched by cora in 2013,  was an innovation in the Romanian market. In recent years, we invested in online, a growing segment driven by the pandemic. Under these conditions, the natural step last year was to partner with large players in the delivery area, such as FoodPanda and Glovo, to increase the area and delivery capacity of orders placed online. An important partner of cora Express [the home delivery service] is also Postis, with the help of which we streamline the delivery service," the company explained in a press release.

(Photo: Cora Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

