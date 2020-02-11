Romania Insider Cooking: Beetroot Risotto

Considering everyone’s need to cook more at home these days, Chef Nicolae Lică from JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel in Bucharest shares a recipe that can be easily made in our own kitchen.



Ingredients for Beetroot Risotto

Ingredients for 1 portion: 80 g Acquarello rice 40 g Gorgonzola cheese 2 cups vegetables stock 100 g roasted beetroot 1 tbs chopped onion 75g butter 200 ml dry white wine 100 g grated Parmesan cheese 1 pc spring carrots 10 g Crispy San Danielle ham

How to prepare:

In a separate pot, heat up the stock.

Roast the beetroot until it’s soft, then peel it and cut in small quarters.

Fry the onion in half the quantity of butter, until it becomes transparent, and then add the rice. When the rice is transparent, add the white wine. Once the rice has fully absorbed the wine, gradually add the hot stock, using a ladle and stirring continuously.

When the rice becomes al dente (after about 16-18 minutes), add Gorgonzola cheese, half of the parmesan, and the rest of the butter cubes. Taste for salt and pepper. The final dish should have a creamy, rich consistency.

Garnish the plate with buttered beetroot, spring carrots, crispy ham and aromatic herbs, and for the final touch, sprinkle some beetroot powder. Serve it while warm.

*A glass of Sauvignon Blanc will go well with this rice dish.



(photos by chef Nicolae Lica/JW Marriott)

