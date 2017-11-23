Romanian teams develop software, electronics for Continental’s new 48V eBike system

Romanian engineers are working on the new 48V eBike system developed by German automotive producer Continental.

The 48V Revolution is the world’s first 48V-powered e-bike motor with a fully integrated stepless automatic transmission contained in an all-in-one drive unit, according to the company.

In Romania, the eMobility team in Sibiu is in charge of developing the concept in terms of mechanics, software and electronics, as well as testing its components and system. A team in Timisoara is also involved in the project being responsible for the development of the software for the control of the gears (automatic and manual mode).

With its 2-in-1 drive and continuously variable planetary (CVP) gearing with a ratio range of 380%, the 48V Revolution sets a new standard in integrated e-bike systems, resulting in a fully automatic ride that is seamless in operation, Continental said in the press release. To complement the 48V Revolution, the company will also introduce the 48V Prime drive unit, for use with conventionally geared e-bikes.

“Being mounted in a single unit at the bottom bracket axle position, 48V Revolution is optimized for bike designs offering a central and low center of gravity, resulting in the best handling bikes. Avoiding the penalty of a rotating mass inherent in some hub-based systems is another handling bonus that Continental’s OEM partners can incorporate in their bike designs. The integration of both drive and gearing into a single unit offers manufacturers more design freedom to create a clean, more desirable premium product,” reads the press release.

The 48V Revolution and 48V Prime drive units will be available from 2018.

Irina Marica, [email protected]