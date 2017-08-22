Romanian engineers work on Continental’s new car self-parking system

A team of engineers based in Iasi, Eastern Romania, is working on German technology company Continental’s new solution that teaches cars how to park themselves.

The new function, called Trained Parking, records and stores the sequence of a parking procedure. When the procedure is to be repeated, at the touch of a button, the vehicle independently performs the previously learned parking procedure.

In Romania, a Continental team in Iasi is working on system development: it implements algorithms and covers the software implementation of this technology, the company announced.

“Parking procedures, such as from the house door into the garage, show how effective automation already is in vehicles today,” explained Alfred Eckert, head of Advanced Technology in Continental’s Chassis & Safety division.

For the Trained Parking function, Continental uses sensors that are already available in the vehicle, such as cameras and radars, to detect the surroundings. When learning, namely the first time the route is driven manually, the system generates a precise map of the surroundings from the sensor data and then stores this map. When the vehicle is in the area covered by this map, it can determine its precise position and automatically drive the learned route. The driver can exit the vehicle before activating the parking procedure as the vehicle parks without driver assistance, according to the company.

Trained Parking will be available in two versions. The variant that will be presented as part of New Mobility World at the IAA in Frankfurt is partially automated and still requires supervision by the driver. It will only be active as long as the driver continues to press a button on a key or mobile phone. This is expected to be in series production in 2020.

The next step targets the fully automated variant, which does not require any driver supervision.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(Photo source: Continental)