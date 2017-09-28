Continental makes new module at Brasov plant to cut NOx emissions

German car parts producer Continental has started producing AdBlue fluid transfer units within the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) project at the Brasov plant. This will provide an efficient solution to reduce NOx emissions.

The Continental factory in Brasov will become the main production location for the SCR module worldwide. It will produce 4 million units per year.

Diesel engines produce higher NOx emissions than gasoline engines. These are pollutant emissions with harmful effect on the environment.

Continental opened its factory in Brasov six years ago. In September 2016, the company launched a new engineering center in Brasov.

The German group had 18,200 employees in Romania at the end of 2016 and will increase its team with some 1,500 in Romania this year.

