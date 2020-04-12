Romanian content aggregation platform Deepstash gets EUR 3 mln financing

Deepstash, a Romanian startup launched last year with a platform that allows users to aggregate content from various sources (including social media), has received a EUR 3 million financing, Startupcafe.ro reported.

Connect Ventures, GapMinder VC, and Cultivate Capital led the funding round.

GapMinder VC invested EUR 0.55 mln at this financing round, rounding its total contribution to the project to EUR 1.1 mln.

"Deepstash is gaining ground in a market segment that has grown tremendously. That's why we made an additional investment of over half a million dollars. The application aggregates texts from various content platforms, and the fact that it has gained more than a million users in less than a year, proves this startup's success," said Cosmin Ochisor, partner at GapMinder VC, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"We are beginning to realize that the way we distribute our attention is a way of living our lives. I think there is a deep need for more meaningful interactions with good information," CEO and co-founder of Deepstash Vladimir Oane told Sifted.com.

Vladimir Oane is also one of the founders of UberVu, a "social analytics" platform founded in 2008 and bought in 2014 by the Canadian giant HootSuite. UberVu co-founder Dan Ciotu and entrepreneur Cristian Mezei joined him in the Deepstash project.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)