Sales of electronic consumer goods in Romania, up 2.2% in H1
16 August 2019
The sales of electro-IT goods in Romania grew in the first six months of the year by 2.2% compared to the same period of 2018, to EUR 1.43 billion, according to a report of the market research firm GfK.

The sales increased by 6% year-on-year in Q2, to EUR 737 mln, after they edged down slightly (-1.1% year-on-year) in Q1.

The largest market segment, that of the telecom equipment, posted an advance of almost 4% year-on-year in Q2, reaching a value of EUR 322 million. The segments of large and small appliances boasted above-average performances, just like they have done during the previous quarters, advancing by more than 16% year-on-year to EUR 155 mln and EUR 53 mln respectively.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

