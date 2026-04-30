Romania’s Constitutional Court upholds prosumer law

Romania’s Constitutional Court (CCR) ruled that the prosumer law is constitutional, paving the way for new benefits for individuals producing energy at home. The decision was welcomed by former energy minister Bogdan Ivan, who called it “a victory for Romanians who generate their own energy.”

The court rejected a constitutional challenge filed by the president and confirmed the legality of amendments to the country’s energy legislation, including Electricity and Natural Gas Law no. 123/2012. The ruling clears the path for changes aimed at improving how surplus energy is managed and compensated.

According to Bogdan Ivan, under the new provisions, surplus energy produced at one location will no longer be lost. Instead, it can be used to offset consumption at other properties owned by the same prosumer, within legal limits.

The law also allows individuals with installations of up to 27 kW to use the financial value of surplus energy to pay not only electricity bills but also natural gas bills, provided both services are supplied by the same provider.

Another key change introduces clearer and more frequent billing. Instead of waiting months or even a year for adjustments, prosumers will benefit from monthly settlements, with transparent calculations of energy consumed, delivered to the grid, and produced in excess.

The legislation also recognizes prosumers as active participants in the energy system, giving them greater flexibility to produce, consume, store, and sell electricity more efficiently.

“Romania needs people who produce energy, not just people who pay bills. The state must support those who invest and save,” Ivan added.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com