Romanian Constitutional Court approves Iohannis’ resignation and Bolojan’s interim presidency

Romania’s Constitutional Court ruled on Tuesday, February 11, that the office of the President of Romania will become vacant on February 12, following the resignation of Klaus-Werner Iohannis.

The Court’s decision states that the vacancy of the presidential office constitutes grounds for interim leadership, effective February 12, 2025. As a result of the resignation, Senate president Ilie Bolojan will assume the interim presidency of the country. The ruling was adopted unanimously by the Constitutional Court.

According to the Constitution, an interim president has certain limitations on his powers. He represents the Romanian state domestically and internationally, promulgates laws and may request their re-examination, can refer laws to the Constitutional Court for a review, may address messages to Parliament, declare a state of emergency with parliamentary approval, appoints and dismisses minister at the prime minister’s proposal, acts as supreme commander of the armed forces, and can participate in government meetings.

He cannot, however, dissolve the parliament, initiate a referendum, or address the parliament with political messages.

Ilie Bolojan has been the head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) since last year's annulled presidential elections. Prior to taking on a more prominent role in national politics, he was known as a reform-minded figure in the local administration, having served as mayor of Oradea, in western Romania, from 2008 to 2020, and as president of Bihor County Council since 2020.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)