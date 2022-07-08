Business

Constanta Port’s container terminal jammed by traffic from Ukraine

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The trucks wait in lines of over 30 km to unload their containers at Constanta Port’s terminal, where the storage capacity utilization often exceeds 100%, according to Romanian transport companies that complain about the lack of access to the terminal’s capacity for the Romanian exporters.

When the container terminal experienced an occupancy rate of 103%, the administrators had to refuse 4,000 containers of cargo from Romania, and the local companies had to go to other European ports in order to export the products.

The Romanian transport companies blame the parent company of the terminal operator for the situation, while the Romanian border check authorities are also responsible for the sometimes slower processing of trucks, Bursa daily reports quoting participants in the debate Constanţa Grains & Intermodal Hub, organized on July 7 in Bucharest by Tranzit magazine.

Specifically, the terminal operator decided immediately after February 24 to store in Constanta, for as long as needed, all the containers that should have reached the port of Odesa. Most of the containers were shipped in the meantime - but there are still containers that were not moved for five months.

The daily does not name the entities involved in the operation of the Constanta Port container terminal but points to the Constanta South terminal operated by Constanta South Container Terminal, owned by DP World. The terminal operator reportedly succeeded in lowering the utilization rate of the storage capacity (thus smoothing the traffic) by introducing a surcharge that depends on the occupancy rate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Business

Constanta Port’s container terminal jammed by traffic from Ukraine

08 July 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The trucks wait in lines of over 30 km to unload their containers at Constanta Port’s terminal, where the storage capacity utilization often exceeds 100%, according to Romanian transport companies that complain about the lack of access to the terminal’s capacity for the Romanian exporters.

When the container terminal experienced an occupancy rate of 103%, the administrators had to refuse 4,000 containers of cargo from Romania, and the local companies had to go to other European ports in order to export the products.

The Romanian transport companies blame the parent company of the terminal operator for the situation, while the Romanian border check authorities are also responsible for the sometimes slower processing of trucks, Bursa daily reports quoting participants in the debate Constanţa Grains & Intermodal Hub, organized on July 7 in Bucharest by Tranzit magazine.

Specifically, the terminal operator decided immediately after February 24 to store in Constanta, for as long as needed, all the containers that should have reached the port of Odesa. Most of the containers were shipped in the meantime - but there are still containers that were not moved for five months.

The daily does not name the entities involved in the operation of the Constanta Port container terminal but points to the Constanta South terminal operated by Constanta South Container Terminal, owned by DP World. The terminal operator reportedly succeeded in lowering the utilization rate of the storage capacity (thus smoothing the traffic) by introducing a surcharge that depends on the occupancy rate.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 July 2022
Politics
Romania's ruling parties secretly spent millions on press coverage in 2021 and 2022
06 July 2022
Entertainment
HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
30 June 2022
Social
Over 90% of public hospitals in Romania do not have abortion procedures, journalist says
30 June 2022
Business
Romanian pension fund manager hit by scandal as police starts fraud investigation
28 June 2022
Environment
Romania starts issuing green registration plates for zero-emission cars
22 June 2022
Sports
Romanian swimmer David Popovici wins second gold medal at World Championships
21 June 2022
Sports
English-Romanian rower team wants to break the world record for crossing the Black Sea
20 June 2022
Sports
A new star is born: David Popovici becomes first Romanian male swimmer to win world championship