Romanian competition body slaps EUR 1.3 mln fines on medical imaging companies

The Competition Council in Romania announced on May 22 that it had sanctioned five companies in the medical imaging equipment market for agreements that limited competition, according to Economedia.ro.

The five companies are Esaote SpA (Italy), Esaote Europe BV (Netherlands), DTL Medical SRL (Romania), Camed Medical Systems GmbH (Germany), and BMS Ultraschall (Germany). The fines amount to a total of 6.42 million (EUR 1.27 million).

Following the investigation, the competition authority found that Esaote SpA, its subsidiary Esaote Europe BV, and the distributors DTL Medical SRL, Camed Medical Systems GmbH, and BMS Ultraschall agreed to limit the marketing of Esaote-branded medical imaging equipment on Romanian territory.

Thus, during the period 2020-2022, the sanctioned companies concluded contracts and adopted a behaviour that restricted parallel sales in and from Romania, having the effect of isolating the national territory within the European market.

iulian@romania-insider.com