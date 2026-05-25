Healthcare

Romanian competition body slaps EUR 1.3 mln fines on medical imaging companies

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Competition Council in Romania announced on May 22 that it had sanctioned five companies in the medical imaging equipment market for agreements that limited competition, according to Economedia.ro.

The five companies are Esaote SpA (Italy), Esaote Europe BV (Netherlands), DTL Medical SRL (Romania), Camed Medical Systems GmbH (Germany), and BMS Ultraschall (Germany). The fines amount to a total of 6.42 million (EUR 1.27 million).

Following the investigation, the competition authority found that Esaote SpA, its subsidiary Esaote Europe BV, and the distributors DTL Medical SRL, Camed Medical Systems GmbH, and BMS Ultraschall agreed to limit the marketing of Esaote-branded medical imaging equipment on Romanian territory.

Thus, during the period 2020-2022, the sanctioned companies concluded contracts and adopted a behaviour that restricted parallel sales in and from Romania, having the effect of isolating the national territory within the European market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aliaksandra Balbatunova/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Romanian competition body slaps EUR 1.3 mln fines on medical imaging companies

25 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Competition Council in Romania announced on May 22 that it had sanctioned five companies in the medical imaging equipment market for agreements that limited competition, according to Economedia.ro.

The five companies are Esaote SpA (Italy), Esaote Europe BV (Netherlands), DTL Medical SRL (Romania), Camed Medical Systems GmbH (Germany), and BMS Ultraschall (Germany). The fines amount to a total of 6.42 million (EUR 1.27 million).

Following the investigation, the competition authority found that Esaote SpA, its subsidiary Esaote Europe BV, and the distributors DTL Medical SRL, Camed Medical Systems GmbH, and BMS Ultraschall agreed to limit the marketing of Esaote-branded medical imaging equipment on Romanian territory.

Thus, during the period 2020-2022, the sanctioned companies concluded contracts and adopted a behaviour that restricted parallel sales in and from Romania, having the effect of isolating the national territory within the European market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Aliaksandra Balbatunova/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 May 2026
Leisure
Bucharest among top budget-friendly destinations recommended by British Post Office
25 May 2026
Entertainment
Fans of anti-war Belarusian rapper Max Korzh fill National Arena in sold-out Bucharest concert
25 May 2026
Society
BBC World Service to launch news services in Romanian, Hungarian
25 May 2026
Environment
Bear captured on surveillance video entering hotel in Romania’s Poiana Brașov
25 May 2026
Tech
IBM-backed education centre in Iași to invest EUR 100 mln in quantum computer
25 May 2026
Real Estate
Real estate investor MAS sells EUR 400 mln of shopping malls in Romania, Bulgaria
25 May 2026
Culture
Romanian president, PM congratulate Cristian Mungiu after second Palme d’Or win at Cannes
23 May 2026
Cinema
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Romanian director Cristian Mungiu wins second Palme d’Or for Fjord