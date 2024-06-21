Competition body screens sale of Telekom Romania Mobile

The sale of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications by OTE group to local businessman Adrian Tomșa (owner of Clever Media group) and Digi Communications is currently under evaluation by the Competition Council, according to a note published by the competition body.

Tomșa intends to take over Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, except for some assets that Digi Romania will take over.

The assets of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications that Digi Romania intends to take over consist of the frequency spectrum, the entire radio network with all towers and equipment, and the contracts with pre-paid customers, the Competition Council states.

Last month, it was announced that Digi Communications concluded an agreement in principle for the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications through a vehicle majority owned by Digi and a minority-owned by the Clever Media group, controlled by Adrian Tomșa. The deal was announced simultaneously by both Digi Communications and Greek company OTE, controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom.

If the transaction is completed, Telekom Romania Mobile will remain in the market as an independent telecommunications operator.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)