M&A

Competition body screens sale of Telekom Romania Mobile

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sale of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications by OTE group to local businessman Adrian Tomșa (owner of Clever Media group) and Digi Communications is currently under evaluation by the Competition Council, according to a note published by the competition body.

Tomșa intends to take over Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, except for some assets that Digi Romania will take over. 

The assets of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications that Digi Romania intends to take over consist of the frequency spectrum, the entire radio network with all towers and equipment, and the contracts with pre-paid customers, the Competition Council states.

Last month, it was announced that Digi Communications concluded an agreement in principle for the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications through a vehicle majority owned by Digi and a minority-owned by the Clever Media group, controlled by Adrian Tomșa. The deal was announced simultaneously by both Digi Communications and Greek company OTE, controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom.

If the transaction is completed, Telekom Romania Mobile will remain in the market as an independent telecommunications operator.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
M&A

Competition body screens sale of Telekom Romania Mobile

21 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The sale of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications by OTE group to local businessman Adrian Tomșa (owner of Clever Media group) and Digi Communications is currently under evaluation by the Competition Council, according to a note published by the competition body.

Tomșa intends to take over Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, except for some assets that Digi Romania will take over. 

The assets of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications that Digi Romania intends to take over consist of the frequency spectrum, the entire radio network with all towers and equipment, and the contracts with pre-paid customers, the Competition Council states.

Last month, it was announced that Digi Communications concluded an agreement in principle for the acquisition of Telekom Romania Mobile Communications through a vehicle majority owned by Digi and a minority-owned by the Clever Media group, controlled by Adrian Tomșa. The deal was announced simultaneously by both Digi Communications and Greek company OTE, controlled by German group Deutsche Telekom.

If the transaction is completed, Telekom Romania Mobile will remain in the market as an independent telecommunications operator.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 June 2024
Defense
Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine
21 June 2024
Society
Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought
21 June 2024
Business
Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
21 June 2024
Living in Romania
Romania among most affordable countries for fine dining in Europe
20 June 2024
Politics
Romania backs Mark Rutte for NATO top job as Klaus Iohannis withdraws from the race
20 June 2024
Defense
Romania decides to send Patriot system to Ukraine
20 June 2024
Education
Romanian students awarded at International Science and Engineering Fair in Los Angeles
20 June 2024
Business
All companies and merchants in Romania must accept card payments, new regulation says