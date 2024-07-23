Romania's Competition Council investigates unfair practices in food supplements market

The Romanian Competition Council (Consiliul Concurenţei) conducted an unannounced inspection at the headquarters of Sun Wave Pharma, a company active in the dietary supplements distribution market.

The authority suspects that Sun Wave Pharma exerted pressure on the manufacturer Geltec to stop supplying dietary supplements to Bleu Pharma, its national competitor.

This inspection is part of an in-depth investigation into potential violations of fair competition rules.

The inquiry was triggered by a complaint from Bleu Pharma, according to News.ro.

"In this new case involving unfair competition practices, we are looking at conditioning commercial transactions between partners, which contravenes fair practices and destabilizes the activities of smaller market players," stated Bogdan Chiriţoiu, President of the Competition Council.

If the Competition Council finds that Sun Wave Pharma has violated fair competition rules, it will take measures to prohibit the conduct and issue a decision based on which a court may award damages to Bleu Pharma.

(Photo source: Zarina Lukash/Dreamstime.com)