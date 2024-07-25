Romanian Competition Council approves Premier Energy's acquisition of Iberdrola wind farm

The Romanian Competition Council has authorized the acquisition of Eolica Dobrogea One by Premier Energy through its subsidiary Premier Renewable Invest Co. This strategic move aligns with Premier Energy's goals of expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector.

Premier Energy PLC (BVB: PE) is a holding company active in electricity production, commercialization, supply, green certificate trading, and natural gas distribution in Romania and Moldova.

Previously owned by the Spanish group Iberdrola, Eolica Dobrogea One is a wind energy producer operating an 80 MW wind farm located in Mihai Viteazu, Constanța County. The company recorded a turnover of RON 78 mln (EUR 15.7 mln) and a net profit of RON 48 mln (EUR 9.6 mln) in 2023.

The Competition Council's analysis concluded that the transaction does not pose significant obstacles to effective competition in the Romanian market.

In May 2024, Premier Energy listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after completing a EUR 140 mln IPO. The company currently has a market capitalization of RON 2.64 bln (EUR 530 mln).

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)