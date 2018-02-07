Romania’s Competition Council analyzes A&D Pharma takeover

Romania’s Competition Council is analyzing the transaction through which Czech-Slovak group Penta Investments takes over A&D Pharma, the biggest pharmaceutical group in Romania. The deal was officially announced in December 2017.

Penta Investments is a group specialized in long-term investments, with holdings in sectors such as gambling, financial services, pharmaceutical retail, manufacturing, real estate, retail and media. The group owns Dr. Max, one of the biggest pharmaceutical networks in Central and Eastern Europe, which also owns several drug stores in Romania.

A&D Pharma is the biggest integrated group on the Romanian pharmaceutical market. It includes a drug distributor, Mediplus Exim, and a network of pharmacies under the brands Sensiblu and Punkt.

The value of this transaction hasn’t been disclosed, but it’s likely around EUR 350-400 million, according to estimates presented by local media and financial consultancy firms.

