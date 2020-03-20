Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romanian companies certified as under state of emergency can defer utility bills
20 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly affected by the constraints set by the Government during the state of emergency, as well as other firms that can demonstrate that their revenues dropped by 40% or suffered other financial losses amid the Covid-19 crisis will get a special certificate (State of Emergency Certificate) that they can use in bilateral contracts with lessors or utility suppliers for deferring the payment of rents or utility bills, the Ministry of Finance explained on Thursday after the Government passed an economic stimulus program on Wednesday, March 18.

The SMEs will obtain the Cerificate within two days if their revenues dropped by over 40% (and this can be demonstrated only after the end of March) compared to the same month last year, and within 20 days for the companies invoking other financial difficulties.

The SMEs holding such a certificate can invoke the force majeure clause only after they approached the tenor or utility supplier in order to renegotiate the contract, and can demonstrate such attempts.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:06
Business
Romanian companies certified as under state of emergency can defer utility bills
20 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) directly affected by the constraints set by the Government during the state of emergency, as well as other firms that can demonstrate that their revenues dropped by 40% or suffered other financial losses amid the Covid-19 crisis will get a special certificate (State of Emergency Certificate) that they can use in bilateral contracts with lessors or utility suppliers for deferring the payment of rents or utility bills, the Ministry of Finance explained on Thursday after the Government passed an economic stimulus program on Wednesday, March 18.

The SMEs will obtain the Cerificate within two days if their revenues dropped by over 40% (and this can be demonstrated only after the end of March) compared to the same month last year, and within 20 days for the companies invoking other financial difficulties.

The SMEs holding such a certificate can invoke the force majeure clause only after they approached the tenor or utility supplier in order to renegotiate the contract, and can demonstrate such attempts.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus: President asks Romanians living abroad not to come to the country for Easter
19 March 2020
Business
Romania’s PM announces first measures to help the economy deal with Covid-19 effects
19 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: PM announces harsher penalties for those who help spread Covid-19
18 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Army deploys mobile hospital near Bucharest to treat Covid-19 patients. Authorities prepare for spike in the number of cases
18 March 2020
CSR
United against coronavirus: Companies in Romania join hands to help the authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic
18 March 2020
Business
Economy vs. coronavirus: Romania’s biggest company Dacia will suspend activity due to COVID-19. Ford has also announced a similar measure
17 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Restaurants closed, all indoor events restricted, flights to and from Spain cancelled
17 March 2020
Social
Romanian diagnosed with Covid-19 in Spain flies to Bucharest with 60 other passengers on board

Get in Touch with Us