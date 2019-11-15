Real estate consultancy firm Colliers promotes five new Partners in Romania

Real estate consultancy company Colliers International Romania has expanded its partnership with the promotion of five new Partners.

Laurențiu Duică (Head of Industrial Agency), Simina Niculiță (Head of Retail Agency), Sebastian Dragomir (Head of Office Advisory), Raluca Buciuc (Head of Valuation Services) and Octavian Trofin (Head of Operations) have all been named Partners, effective November 1.

The heads of the five departments join Laurențiu Lazăr, Managing Partner, and Ștefania Baldovinescu, Senior Partner at Colliers International Romania.

“The success of a team is based on the spirit and active involvement of each member, on the results obtained together, on the feeling of belonging, on the confidence and the joy of building together. It is important to succeed in creating and developing that core of people that have aligned their vision and purpose, with whom you can face any challenge, who can first unite the whole group and then grow the business,” said Laurențiu Lazăr, Managing Partner at Colliers International Romania.

The newly expanded Partnership will focus on the growth of the company’s business, with an emphasis on developing the internal culture, while also pursuing strategic objectives.

“Colliers recorded very good results last year and 2019 has every chance to be at least as good as 2018. Thus, the appointment of the five new Partners comes as a vote of confidence from the regional office in our entire team, in our vision and in our long-term plan,” Laurențiu Lazăr concluded.

