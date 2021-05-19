Colliers: investments in Romania’s real estate down in Q1 along with regional trend

The investment in Romanian real estate assets contracted by some 42% yoy to EUR 85 mln in the first quarter of 2021.

The developments followed similar trends to the CEE region, of which Romania’s market is a tiny part. Overall, the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) investment flows were down by almost 48% in Q1 2020, at about EUR 2 bln.

Poland remained the leader in the region, with investment volumes accounting for 65% of the overall CEE6 total, followed by the Czech Republic and Hungary, with a 14% share and 11%, respectively.

In Romania, the volumes were supported by the sectors under pressure: office (50%) and hotels (25%), according to Colliers - which suggests that the investors have captured the opportunity to enter the markets at relatively favourable prices.

“We have a volume of some EUR 40 mln going towards the office segment through Bucharest Financial Plaza and a 2,500 square meters office building in Brasov closed deals, representing some 50% of the total Q1 2021 transaction volume. A rather unexpected share of some 25% went to the hotels’ segment through Ramada Majestic and the Opera, Central and Venezia portfolio, marking two new investor entries on the local market and bringing back the hotels market interest and the soon expected recovery of this segment in Romania,” Colliers’ report reads.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)