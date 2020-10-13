Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

Colliers RO: there is still room for growth in industrial and logistic market

13 October 2020
Romania's modern industrial and logistic facilities reached 4.72 million square meters (sqm) at the end of June, up by 5% on the year.

This accounts for over 9% of the stock of such spaces in the biggest 17 CEE economies.

Although the stock could exceed 5 mln sqm by the end of 2020, there is still significant room for growth, according to Colliers International's exCEEding Borders report.

Romania's stock of modern industrial and logistic spaces has grown threefold since 2015. However, there is still a significant gap between Romania and other CEE markets, the real estate consultancy firm Colliers argues.

In the Czech Republic, modern industrial and logistic spaces total roughly 9 mln sqm, and, in Poland, they are around 19.6 mln sqm.

This means that Romania's stock of modern storages is 4 times below Czechia's and 2 times below Poland's on a per capita basis.

The total leasing transaction volume in Romania at the end of June reached 250,000 sqm, new agreements dominated the leasing structure and constituted 81%. Bucharest accounted for 35% or a total of 87,500 sqm of the leased industrial and logistic space, and the most significant share of deals were new agreements and renegotiations, which constituted 55% and 37%, respectively.

Tenant structure in terms of sectors in the Romanian market was dominated by the retail/FMCG sector, which generated 50% of all deals. In Bucharest, it was led by 3PL/logistics (35%) and light production/manufacturing (33%).

Profi's new logistic facilities in Timisoara and Craiova were the most important developments, covering 115,500 sqm.

