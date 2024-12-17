Business

Romanian coffee chain 5 To Go in talks for sale

17 December 2024

The 5 To Go coffee shop chain, founded in 2015 by Radu Savopol and Lucian Bădilă and now partly owned by Mozaik investment fund [35%], is in talks with a series of investment funds for the sale of a stake, possibly a majority stake, according to Profit.ro.

"The deal was not signed yet. Indeed, this year there were several discussions with several funds. We still have 60% of the company, we will probably sell some of our shares and Mozaik will probably sell some of its shares. But Mozaik Investment is not leaving, it is still with us," Radu Savopol told Profit.ro.

The chain has surpassed the 550-location mark in Romania, after opening 40 new units this year, in addition to 9 completely renovated and two relocated locations.

5 To Go has started the process of opening two new cafes in Budapest, in addition to the four it already operates in Hungary. In addition, it is preparing to enter the Bulgarian market, where it has signed the documents for two units.

The company also announced plans to open 50 cafes in the Republic of Moldova in the next 2-3 years.

The company's shareholder, Mozaik Investments, is an investment company founded in 2019 through the partnership of Sacha Dragic, the founder of Superbet, Roland Haas, a private equity investor, and a former M&A banker, Vlad Bușilă. It purchased the 35% stake in 5 To Go in its first year of functioning.

(Photo source: the company)

1

