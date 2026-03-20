Agriculture

Cocereal projects 4.6% drop in Romania’s grain crop this year

20 March 2026

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Romania’s total grain production is expected to decline by 4.6% in 2026 to 23.7 million tonnes, according to projections by Cocereal, amid slightly reduced cultivated areas and weaker average yields, Economica.net reported. The overall cultivated area is seen decreasing by 1%, while lower productivity is set to weigh more significantly on output.

Wheat production is forecast at 11 million tonnes, down 17.5% from last year’s record of 13.4 million tonnes. The decline reflects both a 2% reduction in cultivated area and weaker yields, which are expected to remain below five tonnes per hectare. In contrast, durum wheat yields are projected to improve by 2.9%, keeping production broadly stable at around 37,000 tonnes.

Barley output is also expected to decrease despite increased farmer interest. Although the cultivated area expanded by 4.4%, total production is projected to fall by 5% to 3.2 million tonnes, compared to 3.4 million tonnes a year earlier, due to lower yields.

Corn is anticipated to be the main positive contributor to this year’s harvest. Cocereal estimates average yields of 4.5 tonnes per hectare, up 18.4% compared to 2025, which would lift production to over 8.7 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes last year, despite a 1% decline in cultivated area.

The mixed outlook reflects ongoing volatility in agricultural conditions, with yield variations continuing to play a decisive role in overall grain production.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Musuc Alexandr/Dreamstime.com)

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Agriculture

Cocereal projects 4.6% drop in Romania’s grain crop this year

20 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s total grain production is expected to decline by 4.6% in 2026 to 23.7 million tonnes, according to projections by Cocereal, amid slightly reduced cultivated areas and weaker average yields, Economica.net reported. The overall cultivated area is seen decreasing by 1%, while lower productivity is set to weigh more significantly on output.

Wheat production is forecast at 11 million tonnes, down 17.5% from last year’s record of 13.4 million tonnes. The decline reflects both a 2% reduction in cultivated area and weaker yields, which are expected to remain below five tonnes per hectare. In contrast, durum wheat yields are projected to improve by 2.9%, keeping production broadly stable at around 37,000 tonnes.

Barley output is also expected to decrease despite increased farmer interest. Although the cultivated area expanded by 4.4%, total production is projected to fall by 5% to 3.2 million tonnes, compared to 3.4 million tonnes a year earlier, due to lower yields.

Corn is anticipated to be the main positive contributor to this year’s harvest. Cocereal estimates average yields of 4.5 tonnes per hectare, up 18.4% compared to 2025, which would lift production to over 8.7 million tonnes from 7.4 million tonnes last year, despite a 1% decline in cultivated area.

The mixed outlook reflects ongoing volatility in agricultural conditions, with yield variations continuing to play a decisive role in overall grain production.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Musuc Alexandr/Dreamstime.com)

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